The Buckeyes will be tasked with replacing the production of JK Dobbins going into next season and that will be no easy task. That does not mean there are not several backs who are ready for their chance to shine including Steele Chambers. Chambers only played in three games this past season and will maintain his redshirt after amassing 19 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown against Miami (Ohio).

We last had the chance to talk to Chambers during the media day leading up to the Fiesta Bowl and asked him about how the journey in year one has been.

“It's been crazy but it's been fun,” Chambers said. “It's been a great experience my first seven months of college. Yeah, it's just been a great run so far.”