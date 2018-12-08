Keeping some long-time commits in the 2019 class is the biggest priority right now for new Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day. Among those long-time commits is Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity athlete Steele Chambers. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back gave the Buckeyes his pledge back in April but like many commits and targets, had to take a step back and consider his future when Urban Meyer announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Chambers remains a Buckeye pledge, however, and things appear to be moving in a positive direction for Ohio State when it comes to keeping things that way.

"Coach Day is coming to visit next week," Chambers told BuckeyeGrove.com this week. "And I will be headed for another visit in January after the all-star games."



Chambers will be playing in the All-American Game in San Antonio (Texas) the first week of January. He will then take part in the Polynesian Bowl on January 19th. That will give Chambers two weekends between that game and the February signing period to make an official visit to Ohio State.

The two-way Georgia star is taking advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows prospects to make a second official visit to a school if the program undergoes a head coaching change. Chambers made an official visit early in October, but is using his option to make a second trip.

While it was initially a concern that Chambers would be waiting until February to sign, there appears to be no intention to visit other schools at this point.

"I'm only visiting OSU," he added.

Chambers and his team are slated to play in the Georgia state championship game next weekend. Blessed Trinity is the defending state champions in the 4A classification.