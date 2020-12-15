BuckeyeGrove - CFP update: Top five remains the same, OSU stays at No. 4

For the third-straight week since the College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings, the top four teams remain fixed in the same order on Tuesday.

Alabama retained the top spot after defeating Arkansas 52-3 to begin the season 10-0, Notre Dame and Clemson stayed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, after a bye week, and Ohio State is still the last team in at No. 4 after its matchup with Michigan was canceled this past weekend due to COVID-19 cases in the Wolverine program.

Texas A&M remained at No. 5 in the latest CFP ranking update, where it has sat since the original rankings were released a few weeks ago. The Aggies did not play this past weekend, but are slated to square off against Tennessee on Saturday.

“We look at every team whether they play or not, but not as much time was spent discussing any change between Ohio State and Texas A&M,” Iowa athletic director and CFP committee chair Gary Barta said on a teleconference with the media Tuesday.

The Aggies do not have a chance to win a conference championship, but will finish having played three more games than the Buckeyes. Texas A&M has a three-point win over Florida on its resume, as well as a 28-point loss to Alabama.

The four top-ranked teams are scheduled to partake in conference championship games this weekend, which will no doubt have massive implications ahead of the CFP selection show on Sunday.