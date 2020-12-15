BuckeyeGrove - CFP update: Top five remains the same, OSU stays at No. 4

CFP update: Top five remains the same, OSU stays at No. 4
For the third-straight week since the College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings, the top four teams remain fixed in the same order on Tuesday.
Alabama retained the top spot after defeating Arkansas 52-3 to begin the season 10-0, Notre Dame and Clemson stayed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, after a bye week, and Ohio State is still the last team in at No. 4 after its matchup with Michigan was canceled this past weekend due to COVID-19 cases in the Wolverine program.
Texas A&M remained at No. 5 in the latest CFP ranking update, where it has sat since the original rankings were released a few weeks ago. The Aggies did not play this past weekend, but are slated to square off against Tennessee on Saturday.
“We look at every team whether they play or not, but not as much time was spent discussing any change between Ohio State and Texas A&M,” Iowa athletic director and CFP committee chair Gary Barta said on a teleconference with the media Tuesday.
The Aggies do not have a chance to win a conference championship, but will finish having played three more games than the Buckeyes. Texas A&M has a three-point win over Florida on its resume, as well as a 28-point loss to Alabama.
The four top-ranked teams are scheduled to partake in conference championship games this weekend, which will no doubt have massive implications ahead of the CFP selection show on Sunday.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
No. 1
|
Alabama
|
10-0
|
No. 2
|
Notre Dame
|
10-0
|
No. 3
|
Clemson
|
9-1
|
No. 4
|
Ohio State
|
5-0
|
No. 5
|
Texas A&M
|
7-1
|
No. 6
|
Iowa State
|
8-2
|
No. 7
|
Florida
|
8-2
Alabama will take on Florida, which dropped its second game this season to LSU on Saturday, for the SEC crown this weekend. Florida, which entered this past weekend at No. 6 with a shot at a playoff spot if it beat the Tigers and Crimson Tide, dropped to No. 7 in Tuesday’s CFP poll.
Notre Dame and Clemson will face off for the second time this year in this weekend’s ACC Championship Game, a contest that could potentially eliminate one of the two from the playoff hunt. The Tigers lost the first matchup 47-40 in double overtime, but the team was without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Buckeyes take on Northwestern this weekend in the Big Ten Championship, a game that some think Ohio State might still have to win in impressive fashion to hold onto its spot in the playoff given that the Buckeyes have played several fewer games than the other contenders.
“Score differential certainly is looked at. When it comes to the championship weekend –– all the games matter –– but one of the reasons the championship weekend creates a lot of important game evaluation is because in most of those cases –– not every case –– in most of those cases, it’s a ranked team versus a ranked team," Barta said.
The Wildcats stayed at No. 14 in this week’s poll after a 28-10 win over Illinois to finish their regular season run in the Big Ten on Saturday. Entering the game, Northwestern was coming off its first loss of the year to an unranked Michigan State team.