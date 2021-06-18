CFP committee ‘needs more time’ to vet 12-team expansion plan

A College Football Playoff working group proposed a 12-team expansion to its postseason model last week, and the CFP management committee praised the group’s work at an in-person meeting in Chicago on Friday. However, CFP executive director Bill Hancock said that the first priority in moving forward with any plan will be getting feedback from university administrators and student-athletes on campuses across the country. “That was the prevailing theme of the meeting. We just need more time,” Hancock said in a teleconference with the media.

According to a release from the CFP, next week’s board of managers meeting in Dallas will see the management committee ask the board to “authorize the solicitation of feedback” from a number of constituent groups over the next several months. Hancock said that the model, which would take the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the CFP selection committee, could not go into effect until the 2023 season at the earliest. Despite generally positive reviews from CFP administrators about the potential expansion, several questions remain, including concerns about player safety in a longer season, and why quarterfinal matchups in the current proposal could not take place on college campuses. Hancock said there wasn’t “significant” talk about the latter issue at this week’s meeting, and that the prospect of conferences giving up a 12th regular season game or nixing a conference championship contest to account for the possibility of additional playoff games was not discussed either.

Alabama bested Ohio State in this past year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)