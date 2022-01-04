Cedrick Hawkins aims to make difference at Ohio State in 2023 class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cedrick Hawkins wasn’t planning on committing Jan. 1. The original plan was to announce his commitment after his team won a state title, until Cocoa High School lost by two points. Then Christmas D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news