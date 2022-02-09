Cedric Russell creates selfless legacy in short time at Ohio State

Cedric Russell isn’t used to Ohio’s winter weather yet. And he doesn’t expect he ever will.

The Ohio State graduate transfer guard is originally from Alexandria, Louisiana, a city right in the middle of a state that rarely gets winter weather like he’s seen in the past few days.

But Russell got a lesson in how to navigate the ice and snow firsthand.

He got stuck.

He wasn’t there long. A few people saw the guard in the middle of the road, hopped out of their vehicles and helped him get out.

For Ohio State, that’s exactly what Russell’s been in his first and only season with the Buckeyes.

Despite a usage rate that has dropped from over 30 minutes per game as an All-Sun Belt guard at Louisiana last season to just over 11, he’s been one of the more consistent 3-point shooters on the roster, one of four on the team along with Jimmy Sotos, E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham to make more than 40% of attempts from deep.

But that’s not what Russell wants to be remembered for. The on-court product is not what he was raised to solely provide.

While Russell navigates maximizing his opportunity on the court, no matter how large or how small, he’s spilling out information, knowledge to the younger members of the roster, tools that other players gave him. Russell is a motivator, pushing his teammates to be great.

“It’s a good group of guys and that’s what I’m here to do,” Russell said. “If I can’t help create value in anybody else’s life, then what am I here for?”

This mantra was not built at Ohio State.

It was cultivated from his mother and his upbringing, molded around a focus on people instead of materialism, creating an emphasis on what effect he can leave instead of the stats he can leave on the court.