FRISCO, Texas -- When Ohio State got Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star Lejond Cavazos back in the fold, it filled several gaps for the Buckeyes. Cornerback is a crucial position in the 2020 class after missing out last season and with a couple of guys likely headed to the NFL after the 2019 campaign.

Cavazos is one of the nation's top defensive back prospects and a guy that the Buckeyes have coveted as a top cornerback target for nearly two years. But his return to the Ohio State class has also helped spark a commitment run that could really just be getting started for the Buckeyes.

One of the more passionate recruiters nationally among this year's crop of recruits, Cavazos has formed connections and relationships all over the nation with top players, including many key Ohio State targets like Elias Ricks. With The Opening taking place in Texas this week, Cavazos is putting his recruiting skills to the test.

"I'm trying to get the whole Opening to come to Ohio State," Cavazos said with a laugh on Monday. "I've been in Kendall's (Milton) ear, but there's another running back that I've been working even more than Kendall that isn't here right now, but I've been in his ear every day. Lathan (Ransom) is out here and I've been in his ear. I think we've got a great chance for him."

Cavazos takes about as much pride in the recent wave of Ohio State commitments as a coach would. That summer commitment wave could just be getting started.

"I feel like I've been helping to get a lot of people on board," he said. "Doing some GM work for Ohio State. July will be a great month for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Mark my words."

But no prospect gets more attention than Ricks. The two have struck up a close friendship and Cavazos has barely left his side during this week's event in Frisco. The pitch is fairly straightforward, a program with a tradition of producing great defensive backs in a family environment.

"I feel like he could be a Buckeye," Cavazos said. "I feel like we have a great chance to get him. He loves Ohio State. Obviously he's committed to LSU so I've got some work to do there. I feel like me working on him and with coach Hafley, don't get me wrong coach (Corey) Raymond is great too, but coach Hafley knows what it takes to get to the NFL. A lot of schools claim to be DB U. but I just feel like in addition to being DB U., it's the family culture at Ohio State. You want to be somewhere where you're going to get to know everybody in a good environment. Coach Hafley is more than just a coach to me already, I can call him at midnight and he'll pick up the phone right away and I'm just a recruit right now."

Despite all of his recruiting efforts, Cavazos is a big get for the Buckeyes in his own right. He has size, athleticism and a high compete level, all major attributes for the cornerback position. He also comes into the event with a chip on his shoulder.

"I just came in here to prove to everybody else what I think about myself and that is that I think that I'm the best player in the nation and I want to show that," said Cavazos.

That may sound a bit overconfident, but that is the mindset that prospects have to take at these events and every time they step on the field on Friday nights. Believing that being the nation's best is the ceiling doesn't mean the work stops. Cavazos has worked tirelessly at perfecting the cornerback position after coming up as a safety.

"I feel like the transition to cornerback has been great," he said. "That is what I want to play when I go to Ohio State so I knew that I had to get better at what I wanted to do. I feel like my transition is going really well though. I feel like I'm smooth and my technique has really improved but I still have a lot that I can work on for the collegiate level. I'm not anywhere near where I want to be."

So far, so good. The future Buckeye, through two days of drills and competition, has proven to be a standout at The Opening.



