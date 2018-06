We are less than an hour away from the big decision for Lejond Cavazos as he gets ready to announce his school of choice. The Buckeyes are right there in the mix but four other finalists made it a tough decision. Check out his preview here and you will be able to watch his exclusive live announcement (5:30 pm EDT) only at Rivals.com twitter feed (@Rivals) or on the Rivals.com Facebook page (click here).