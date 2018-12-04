The first recruiting impact of the retirement of Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer was felt on Tuesday evening when four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back Lejond Cavazos announced that he would be decommiting from the program and opening his recruiting process back up.

Cavazos committed to Ohio State during the summer, choosing the Buckeyes over programs like Georgia, Oregon, and many others. It is assumed that the Bulldogs and Ducks will be players the second time around as well.

He added in his statement that Ohio State will remain under consideration and reiterated that in a text message to BuckeyeGrove.com.

"Most definitely still looking at Ohio State," he added.

Cavazos is rated the No. 130 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 8 safety prospect, though Ohio State was looking at his potential as a cornerback as well.