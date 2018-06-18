One of Ohio's more intriguing class of 2020 prospects is Mansfield product Clay Caudill. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect is a two-way threat at Mansfield and Ohio State got a close look at him on Saturday. In fact, the Buckeyes worked him out on both offense and defense, giving him a chance to work with Larry Johnson and the defensive linemen as well as Kevin Wilson and the tight ends.

"It was a lot of different stuff, man," Caudill said after camp. "Going from one position to the other, it was good. It was really interesting to see how they work off of each other. I got a lot of reps, and they definitely pushed me physically, but I feel like it was a great workout."

Caudill worked out with a broken toe and was put through the ringer on both sides of the ball. Yet even after the camp it looked like he was enjoying the challenge.

"I would say it's tough but it's what I love so it becomes not tough," he said. "It gets to the point where you feed off of it and the pain becomes pleasure. You're just working on getting better and you just love everything they are throwing at you, you kind of feed off the adrenaline."

With 10 offers to his credit, Caudill is more focused on building relationships with coaches than he is on growing his list.

"It's not about getting all of the offers that I can get," he explained. "It's about finding a future and a home and people that are going to push me to be not only the best player that I can be but the best person I can be."

Ohio State has not joined the fray yet, but the Buckeyes along with two other Big Ten programs have assistants who Caudill feels he has a strong relationship with so far.

"I have a great relationship with coach (Larry) Johnson, he's a guy that I really connect with," Caudill continued. "Joe Rudolph (Wisconsin), he's another guy that I really connect with, I love his mentality. Mike Tressel (Michigan State) is another one that I have a great relationship with."

Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Northwestern, and West Virginia are just some of the offers Caudill has landed so far.