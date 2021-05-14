There has been no drama in Kyion Grayes’ recruitment for the better part of this year.

Even when he was still an uncommitted prospect, most of the recruiting world viewed Grayes as a heavy Ohio State lean before joining forces with the program on Feb. 28. Over these past two and a half months, Grayes has remained locked in with the Buckeyes, and cemented himself as a leader of their 2022 class.

Grayes says that from the coaches, to the players, to Ohio State’s fan base, the relationships with them have gone beyond football.

“I feel like it’s family now,” Grayes told BuckeyeGrove. “We’ve become tight as a class. Me, everybody, the environment, the fans… we’ve become really tight now. I feel like that bond is at an unbreakable point."

From June 4-6, Grayes will get an opportunity to continue building upon the relationships he’s established with his future teammates. During this jam-packed official visit weekend, Grayes is also hoping to get a more in-depth experience than he did on his self-guided tour of the campus in February.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” Grayes said. “I want that day to come so much sooner because I can’t wait to actually meet these guys in person and get to bonding with them. Get to actually see them all and give it a chance. Get a new feel for everything.”