BuckeyeGrove - Catching up with the commits: Rivals150 WG Bowen Hardman

For some prospects, the recruiting process is very long, drawn out and extremely stressful. Some kids make their decision too early and end up decommitting, some kids end up transferring after a year of college and some end up changing their mind at the last minute before it’s time to make their choice. None of that is true for Ohio State commit Bowen Hardman, as he knew he was destined to be a Buckeye from the moment that they offered him back on October 5th, 2019. At the time Hardman held just three other offers from in-state programs Cincinnati, Ohio and Xavier. Despite receiving interest from other programs such as Indiana and Louisville, the Buckeyes were the first high-major program to offer the then sophomore, as Chris Holtmann and staff have been developing relationships with in-state prospects very early on in their prep career since his arrival a few years back.

While a handful of prospects have sped up their recruitment process due to the lack of exposure events right now and in the near future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that played no factor in Hardman’s recruitment despite the fact that he committed on May 13th, a time where there were no sports going on in the United States whatsoever. “The outbreak never at all sped my decision up,” Hardman told BuckeyeGrove. “I always knew I was going to Ohio State. I just felt it was the right time to make the announcement.” Ever since giving the Buckeyes his pledge, nothing has changed between Hardman and the staff. They reach out to him very frequently, building on their relationship and developing a trust that is much-needed between a player and his coaches. “I have an amazing relationship with every coach on the staff,” said Hardman. “Coach Jake Diebler and coach (Chris) Holtmann are the ones that I talk to the most. They check in with me every week and sometimes even everyday.” Due to the fact that he is the lone 2022 commit for Ohio State right now, Hardman told me that similar to the coaching staff, he has developed a great relationship with the 2021 commits and wants to see more in-state prospects continue to choose Ohio State as all four of the Buckeyes current commits are from Ohio. “My relationship is awesome with the 2021 guys, especially with Kalen (Etzler),” said Hardman. And being the young guy as of now you know it's good to have guys like Meechie (Johnson) and Malaki (Branham) to talk to.”

Bowen Hardman is Ohio State's lone commit in the 2022 class (Jake Welch)

“I would love to see more Ohio guys commit,” said Hardman. “A couple more bigs and maybe another guard or two. I think Shawn Phillips would be an amazing pickup.”