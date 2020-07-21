The recruiting process can be a stressful endeavor for high school prospects. Phone calls from coaches, taking visits to colleges that are hundreds of miles away and handling stress from social media are all a part of this journey.

For Kalen Etzler, however, his recruitment was a relatively short-lived one.

Etzler, who resides in Convoy, Ohio, hauled in an offer from Ohio State back on May 9, 2019. Three days later, Etzler decided that he was ready to make an early decision as he announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

With recruiting having been on the back burner for 14 months, and spring sports being shut down earlier this year, Etzler says he's had a lot of time recently to perfect his craft.

"Honestly, everything," Etzler said of what he's been working on. "From off-the-dribble moves to the basket. Getting stronger inside. I'm always working on my jumpshot. I'm just overall improving my game. There's nothing really specific. I've been working out a lot and my body hurts.