In a 10-week span from March 15 through May 24, Ohio State put together a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail.

During this time frame, the program secured commitments from nine rising seniors. A half-dozen of these players are members of the Rivals250, with four of them residing in the Rivals100.

One of the prospects who joined forces with the Buckeyes during this run is Evan Pryor, the sixth-ranked running back in the country. This was an impressive victory as Ohio State edged out the in-state North Carolina Tar Heels, a school that was heavily in the mix for Pryor's services.

Over two months have passed by since Pryor committed to Ohio State, and he says contact with Ryan Day's staff remains at an exceptional level.

"Our relationship has been great. It's only been growing, getting better, getting healthier," Pryor said. "Staying in touch with coach Day, coach [Tony] Alford, coach [Kevin] Wilson a lot throughout the weeks and stuff. Talking with each of them at least once or twice a week. It's been going great.

"We still keep it about football. But, at the same time, we talk a lot about just regular things and conversations. Coach Alford, our relationship is really tight. So, yeah, we basically talk about anything. That's my guy."

Last week, Pryor tweeted out that he began writing his Heisman speech on Thursday night. He has high expectations for himself, and for good reason.

In his junior campaign, Pryor rushed for 1,130 yards on 164 carries (an average of 6.9 yards per attempt) and hit pay dirt 11 times. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder also proved to be effective in Hough High School's passing attack as he reeled in 38 catches for 646 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver.



"Just a three-down back who can do it all," Pryor said of what he brings to the table. "Someone who doesn't have to come off the field, whether it's pass blocking or catching the ball. I think all those traits, being able to do all that, will help me see the field early."