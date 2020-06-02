Catching up with the Commits: Rivals100 RB Evan Pryor
In a 10-week span from March 15 through May 24, Ohio State put together a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail.
During this time frame, the program secured commitments from nine rising seniors. A half-dozen of these players are members of the Rivals250, with four of them residing in the Rivals100.
One of the prospects who joined forces with the Buckeyes during this run is Evan Pryor, the sixth-ranked running back in the country. This was an impressive victory as Ohio State edged out the in-state North Carolina Tar Heels, a school that was heavily in the mix for Pryor's services.
Over two months have passed by since Pryor committed to Ohio State, and he says contact with Ryan Day's staff remains at an exceptional level.
"Our relationship has been great. It's only been growing, getting better, getting healthier," Pryor said. "Staying in touch with coach Day, coach [Tony] Alford, coach [Kevin] Wilson a lot throughout the weeks and stuff. Talking with each of them at least once or twice a week. It's been going great.
"We still keep it about football. But, at the same time, we talk a lot about just regular things and conversations. Coach Alford, our relationship is really tight. So, yeah, we basically talk about anything. That's my guy."
Last week, Pryor tweeted out that he began writing his Heisman speech on Thursday night. He has high expectations for himself, and for good reason.
In his junior campaign, Pryor rushed for 1,130 yards on 164 carries (an average of 6.9 yards per attempt) and hit pay dirt 11 times. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder also proved to be effective in Hough High School's passing attack as he reeled in 38 catches for 646 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver.
"Just a three-down back who can do it all," Pryor said of what he brings to the table. "Someone who doesn't have to come off the field, whether it's pass blocking or catching the ball. I think all those traits, being able to do all that, will help me see the field early."
Pryor will not be the only Rivals100 running back to make the move to Columbus, Ohio, next year.
He is going to be joined by TreVeyon Henderson, who is labeled as the third-ranked RB on Rivals. Pryor is ready to compete with the product out of Hopewell (Va.) at the next level, and believes the tandem of him and Henderson is going to be a lethal combination for the Buckeyes.
"When he committed, that didn't phase me at all," Pryor said. "I knew they wanted to take two, but I didn't have an issue with anyone they took. I feel like I'm the best in the country as well. It was really cool... we're going to be great together."
The most recent college football season saw Ohio State come within one game of reaching their first national championship appearance since 2015. In 2020, they will be bringing back star signal caller Justin Fields for potentially his final year, and are one of the favorites to make it back to the College Football Playoff.
Even though Day has just one full season under his belt, Pryor is confident in the future of the team and the culture he is creating.
"I'm very excited. What coach Day and the rest of the staff are building is going to be legendary," Pryor said. "I see a lot of winning, a lot of national championships between the next five to six years here. I can't wait to get here and I can't wait to learn under these guys."
A reason as to why Pryor sees incredible potential in the future of Ohio State football is due to the results they're having on the trail.
The Buckeyes are in a great position to land the No. 1 recruiting class, and Pryor says they are hoping to bolster the class with a trio of top-40 overall prospects.
"Emeka Egbuka, J.T. [Tuimoloau] from Washington. They're both from Washington, actually. And Hudson Wolfe. Those are our three main guys that we're still after," Pryor said. "We have our pitches. Just telling them you're going to be a part of something great, a brotherhood, a winning organization. Just doing things right.
"I feel like if they're all pitched well and take it into consideration, they can be Buckeyes."
No date has been locked in for a return to Columbus as the current pandemic is leading to uncertainty for recruiting visits this year. Assuming everything works out before the fall, Pryor does intend on officially visiting Ohio State during the season.
Pryor also made it known to Buckeye fans that he'll be having a drama-free process for the rest of his recruitment.
"Other schools are reaching out, but I'm not open to it," Pryor said. "I'm not entertaining with them. I'm all the way locked in."
