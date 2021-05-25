Last November marked the biggest month for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 cycle.

In the month before Early Signing Period, Ohio State reeled in commitments from a trio of prospects, including the addition of elite Texas-based juniors Caleb Burton and Quinn Ewers in the span of a week.

The person who helped the Buckeyes start off November with a bang, however, was Benji Gosnell. Gosnell, who hails from Pilot Mountain (North Carolina), rewarded the program with a commitment on Nov. 4.

With over six months having gone by since he made this decision, Gosnell says Ohio State is the only school he's in touch with, and has been maintaining consistent contact with Kevin Wilson.

"Basically, right now, they're just trying to work with my schedule to get me out there," Gosnell told BuckeyeGrove. "Coach Wilson, he still does 'recruit' me, but I feel like he knows I'm not going anymore. Right now, it's mainly how's life going, what I'm doing every day, how are sports are going, what I'm weighing... the typical guy stuff.