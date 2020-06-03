Jantzen Dunn has been committed to Ohio State since April, 20. While some Buckeye commits are vocal on social media, that just isn't Dunn's style. He's a blue color athlete who prefers to work behind the scenes but he did take the time to give BuckeyeGrove an update on his growing relationship with his fellow Ohio State commits and the coaching staff.

“It’s no longer really recruiting it’s almost like coaching now. We go over NFL DB techniques and we have group meetings with all the other 2021 commits and their parents. The coaches will go over how we're doing and the regular recruiting stuff. Individually techniques and how to play your position. We don't really go too deep into the film but we will watch two or three videos of NFL players and break that down,” said Dunn.

While his relationship with Ohio State has grown, communication with other schools has come to a halt.

“It’s kind of calmed down. Other schools are not really contacting me, to be honest. I told them thanks but no thanks,” said Dunn

Fans may recall there was some drama with Oklahoma when Dunn committed but Dunn’s father, Mitchell, said they have moved on from that, they’re putting the whole Oklahoma situation behind them and they are all in with Ohio State.

With his recruitment shut down, Dunn's focus has shifted to preparing for the 2021 season. While the nation has been sheltering in place athletes waiting to return to their coaches have had to keep themselves in shape. Dunn is no exception and he's been doing everything he can to get ready for his senior season at S. Warren High in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“I’ve been training with my quarterback (2022 prospect Caden Veltkamp). I work out two times a day. So I lift around 12:00 and then around 2:00 I do speed, change of direction, and skill work with Caden,” said Dunn adding, “Speed and change of direction kind of go both ways, it’s kind of for any sport. It’s all footwork and trying to get my speed right and the way I change direction plus a lot of 20-yard sprints and uphill stuff.”

The work has been paying off for Dunn who said he’s gained some muscle and now weighs 185-pounds. He also said he's still standing at six-foot-two inches.



