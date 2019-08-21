Ohio State received a huge early boost to its recruiting efforts, landing the state's top class of 2021 prospect in Pickerington North defensive end Jack Sawyer back in February. Since that time, Sawyer has continued his growth as a player and was named a five-star prospect over the summer.

Much of the summer was spent working with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Sawyer made numerous trips over to campus on camp days to put in hours of work with Johnson.

"Obviously that is my coach for the future," said Sawyer on working with Johnson this summer. "For me, the summer is all about getting better, all about development and putting on size, working on hand placement and everything. I see every opportunity of getting up there and working with coach Johnson as a plus. Some guys get put through the ringer once and they don't want to come back but for me going through there and getting three hours to work on technique with coach Johnson, it means everything."

Sawyer has also taken a leadership role in the recruiting class along with quarterback commit Kyle McCord. Sawyer's primary target right now is Lorenzo Styles Jr., a fellow Pickerington resident and long-time friend.

"Me and Zo's relationship goes all the way back to like second grade," Saywer explained. "We started on the same AAU (basketball) team. Growing up we've always been together on the weekends, hanging out, playing basketball games, traveling to Indiana and all of these other states, so we really made a good bond, he's one of my best friends."

You can hear more from Sawyer in the above video.