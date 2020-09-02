BuckeyeGrove - Catching up 2022 Buckeye target Josiah Harris about his recruitment surge

Despite the coronavirus pandemic ruining a lot of things over the past six months, 2022 Ohio State target Josiah Harris has enjoyed a pretty nice summer.

Harris, a 6-foot-7 wing forward from Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland (Ohio) has been in contact with a ton of programs despite not getting to play any AAU this summer and has also picked up a few offers.

Ohio State offered Harris on May 5th, but they’ve had their eyes on the junior for quite some time now. He’s another in-state prospect with a ton of upside and an already elite skill set who would be devastating to miss out on.

Harris is an athletic forward with a great frame who affects the game on both ends with his length and has the ability to score from all three levels. His recruitment really shot up this spring after he enjoyed an excellent high school season where he helped lead his squad at Richmond Heights into a position where they were two games away from playing for a state before the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled the remainder of the tournament abruptly.

Harris already held offers from Duquesne and Eastern Michigan prior to the season, however, the offers started rolling in this spring.

West Virginia was his first power five offer back on April 17th, followed up by SMU, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Wichita shortly thereafter in the next couple of weeks.

When college coaches were permitted to contact 2022 recruits directly on June 15th, Harris’ phone really began to blow up. When I asked him what all schools had reached out to him, he gave me quite the list.

“A lot of schools reached out,” Harris told BuckeyeGrove. “Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, LSU, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Howard, Dayton, Xavier, Texas A&M, Duquesne, Wichita State, SMU, George Washington and Cincinnati.”

Harris has been in frequent contact with all of those programs since then as well, picking up offers from Xavier and Georgia Tech over the last week and talking to a handful of programs over zoom.

“I’ve been on zoom calls with Florida State, Ohio State, Xavier, and Louiville. I’m scheduled to have one with Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech this week,” said Harris. “The zoom calls are really different from being on campus but I really like the zoom calls because these schools have been showing me their style of play and how they could see me in their system, the way they play so that was nice to see visually on the screen. Going to campus is really fun because you get to feel the atmosphere of that college and be there, but I like both.”

Harris said his relationship with Ohio State has continued to grow ever since receiving the offer back in May and that their lone 2022 commit, Rivals150 No.134 WG Bowen Hardman, has been in contact with him often too.

“Ohio State contacts me often and our relationship is definitely growing,” said Harris. “Bowen and I talk a lot. We actually grew up playing AAU together.”

Harris told me this past month that Harris is a guy he really wants to snag in this 2022 class, so this is no surprise to me.

Ohio State should be one of the favorites to land Harris when it’s all said and done, as they have an in-state connection, got in contact with him early on in his prep career and stay in contact with him very often. Malaki Branham said that the Buckeyes “didn’t recruit him like an in-state kid,” and I would expect them to continue taking this same approach with Harris.

However, as expected, Harris has no intentions of ending his recruitment any time soon with two more high school seasons to play and hopefully an EYBL circuit to get on next spring contrary to the circuit’s unfortunate cancelling this past year.

“My recruitment is still wide open right now,” Harris told me as we ended our conversation.

Keep an eye on Harris over the next year as Chris Holtmann looks to build another dominant recruiting class centered around prospects from the Buckeye state.



