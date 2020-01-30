COLUMBUS, Ohio – If the Buckeyes are going to string together their first win streak since December on Saturday, they are going to have to do it without freshman point guard DJ Carton as it was announced on Thursday night that he would not be available for Chris Holtmann's team for at least the next game.

“D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him. Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.” Holtmann said in a release.

He will be taking some time away to deal with personal matters. No further details were released along with the statement.

Carton has averaged 10.4 points per game, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds during his freshman season to date. He was coming off a season (and career) high 17 points against Northwestern.

This means that the Buckeyes will be looking to go with just CJ Walker at the point guard as the Buckeyes suddenly become dangerously thin on the roster.

We will have more on Ohio State's upcoming game with the Hoosiers on Friday and any other thoughts from Holtmann on how the Buckeyes will move forward with the temporary absence. Keep it locked in here.