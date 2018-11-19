The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is in the top-25 of the AP poll for the first time this season at No. 23 and the future is getting brighter for the Buckeyes for seasons beyond this one. Chris Holtmann’s team is in the process of signing a talented class for 2019 and D.J. Carton is one of the jewels of this three-man class.

On Monday, Carton signed at his school in Bettendorf (Iowa) in front of friends and family and he will be a big piece for the Buckeyes moving forward.

At his ceremony, he gave a little more insight as to why he picked the Buckeyes out of a final three grouping that included Michigan and Indiana as well.

“I was able to visit a lot of nice college and Ohio State just stood out to me and the atmosphere of the players and coaching staff and the welcoming that the fans there gave me and stuff like that. I had that gut feeling and I rode with it,” Carton said.

