COLUMBUS, Ohio – Class of 2020 lineman Michael Carmody has had a busy camp season and on Tuesday he made his way to Ohio State to check out the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-6, 273-pounder already has more than a dozen offers and is rated as a four-star by Rivals.com and still has a way to go.

It was a relatively short trip from Mars (Pa.) for Carmody and a trip that has to be considered a success in terms of a well-rounded camp experience. Carmody is listed many places on the defensive side of the ball but the Buckeyes took a look at him at offensive tackle.

"(Coach Greg Studrawa worked with me) a lot with my feet and my hips, this is my first time really practicing as a tackle in pass blocking, so he is teaching me to get my hips right and get my feet right," Carmody said.

The Buckeyes have not offered yet, but it has given Carmody something to work for and he understands why the Buckeyes may be moving slower than some in terms of the class of 2020.

"(They said that) they are not a school that is going to offer a kid early, they are going to see if it is the right fit," Carmody said. "That is good, I like that."

That has not stopped other schools from offering and in-state schools Pittsburgh and Penn State have made an impression along with Duke and Maryland.

Carmody's summer tour will continue to be a busy one with camp visits set up for Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan over the next several weeks.

"(I am) just really visiting everywhere, meeting coaches and seeing what I like," Carmody said.

Ohio State checked off a lot of boxes in terms of that for visit purposes.

"It was a lot of fun," Carmody said. "It was really good getting to work with coach Studrawa and there was a very competitive feel to it."

With two years until Carmody's signing day, does he have any idea of when he would like to decide?

"I think I want to make it by the end of my junior year," Carmody said.

And what will put one school on top?

"Definitely culture," Carmody said. "I want to be in a place where I know that I am going to be with a bunch of people that I can be around and that I love. People that I am comfortable with."