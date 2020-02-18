COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fans have enjoyed watching some of their favorite men’s basketball alumni take part in the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) over the past several years and were rewarded with seeing Carmen’s Crew win it all during the 2019 season.

Now fans will get to see them play early round action close to campus as it was announced on Tuesday that the Columbus regional for the 64-team, 2-million-dollar tournament will be hosted on The Ohio State University campus at the Covelli Center from July 23rd through the 26th.

If Carmen’s Crew is able to navigate the Columbus regional, it won’t have to travel far with ‘Championship Week’ taking place in Dayton (Ohio) at UD Arena from August 6th through the 11th.

“There’s no better place to have the tournament,” former Ohio State great and current member of the Carmen’s Crew coaching staff Evan Turner said. “I think that it’s going to be so special and fun to play at a place where we all became men. I think our guys are going to show up and show out and make the Buckeye faithful proud. This is definitely something I’m excited for and can’t wait to be part of and I know everybody in the city feels the same way!”

Aaron Craft, William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty and Evan Ravenel were just a few of the former Ohio State players on the 2019 Carmen’s Crew team that won it all.

Central Ohio was awarded a regional round of the TBT starting in 2018 when the games were played at Capital University. After two years there, the games will now be played at Ohio State and the excitement is real.

“We're excited to partner with The Ohio State University to bring TBT to the Covelli Center," TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said. "Watching Carmen's Crew dethrone Overseas Elite last year was unforgettable. It was especially meaningful for the thousand Carmen's Crew fans that shared in the two million dollar prize. There's no better place for the team and its fans to begin its march to defend its title than back on campus at Ohio State."

Carmen’s Crew would defeat Overseas Elite, the four-time defending champions, in the semifinals round before defeating Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) in the championship game, 66-60.

Current Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann is thrilled with the decision to play the games on campus and while he did not coach the players on Carmen’s Crew during their Ohio State days, has always maintained an open-door policy for former players on campus.

“Our program prides itself on welcoming back our former players and having Carmen’s Crew back on campus for the Columbus Regional of The Basketball Tournament takes that to a new level,” Holtmann said. “Buckeye Nation will once again be able to cheer on legendary Buckeyes in our newest modern facility, the Covelli Center. TBT will be yet another opportunity for Carmen’s Crew to continue its success playing in Columbus in front of our tremendous fans.”

This is the seventh year of TBT and this will mark the fourth year that an alumni team of Ohio State players will take part in the event.

The 64-team field and bracket will be released on June 22nd.

This promises to be a hot ticket so to get your own tickets and to be a part of things or for more information, visit thetournament.com.