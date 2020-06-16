BuckeyeGrove - Carmen's Crew takes No. 1 seed in TBT bracket, gets first-week bye

Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni basketball team, was awarded the No. 1 seed in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Tuesday, when the full tournament bracket was announced online.

Last week it was announced that the entire tournament would take place in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena from July 4-14.

The top eight seeds in the tournament will receive a first-week bye, meaning Carmen's Crew will play its first game in the Round of 16 on July 8, awaiting the winner of House of 'Paign (Illinois alumni) and War of Tampa.

Carmen's Crew won the $2 million first-place prize a year ago when it beat the Golden Eagles; Marquette' alumni team.

Former Buckeye All-Americans Jared Sullinger and Evan Turner coached a squad that featured Buckeye standouts Aaron Craft, William Buford, Jon Diebler and David Lighty, who will all return this year among others.

"We didn't win a championship in college, but we got this TBT, so this is something we can hang our hats on," Lighty said on TBT's live bracket announcement show Tuesday.

The team recently announced that former Buckeye center Dallas Lauderdale, who helped coach Carmen's Crew a season ago, will be joining the team on the court this year.

Big X, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, is another team that features former Buckeyes, as there has been discussion that Kaleb and Andre Wesson could join a team that already features former Ohio State guards C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods and Andrew Dakich.

Carmen's Crew could take on Big X in the Round of 8 if both teams advance.

This is the seventh year of TBT, though it will be a smaller 24-team field and no fans can watch the event in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the entire event can be seen on ESPN.

The tournament's signature Elam Ending sees the clock turned off at the first whistle inside the final four minutes of the game, and the team that reaches a designated target score first wins the game.

Carmen's Crew current roster:

David Lighty (2006-11)

Dallas Lauderdale (2007-11)

Jon Diebler (2007-11)

William Buford (2008-12)

Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14)

Aaron Craft (2010-14)

Evan Ravenel (2011-13)

Demetri McCamey (Illinois)

Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein University)