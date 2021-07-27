Carmen's Crew coughs up 18-point lead, loses 91-89 to The Money Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Carmen’s Crew saw its million-dollar dream dashed in Columbus on Tuesday night, as a late-game collapse allowed The Money Team to come back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to secure a 2-point win.
Former Rhode Island guard Xavier Munford led the charge for the No. 5 seed TMT, scoring 18 of his 22 points in the second half and pulling up to hit the game-winner over Jon Diebler and top-seeded Carmen’s Crew to win the game 91-89.
Carmen's Crew had been up by as many as 18 points in the second half.
Despite an 8-point lead at the start of the Elam Ending, Carmen’s Crew was the victim of an 8-0 run by The Money Team, which included two 3-pointers. Kosta Koufos and David Lighty stopped the bleeding momentarily with a 4-0 run, but TMT came back to take the lead 88-87, just three points from a victory.
Koufos scored again to put Carmen’s Crew ahead 89-88, but Munford was fouled on the other end and hit a free throw and a subsequent jumper to win it. TBT rules give possession of the ball back to the fouled team after a free throw during the Elam Ending.
William Buford, who led Carmen’s Crew with 12 points in the first half, played only a couple minutes in the second half as he appeared to injure his ankle earlier in the action.
Koufos led the way with 18 points for Carmen’s Crew, Buford finished with 15 and Lighty added 14 of his own.
Despite being up 13 early in the fourth, Carmen’s Crew allowed TMT to make a late run, as a 3 from former Idaho guard Jeff Ledbetter cut the lead to just five points with the Elam Ending set at 91 thereafter.
It appeared to be one-way traffic midway through the third quarter, when Evan Ravenel and Woods hit back-to-back triples to extend the Carmen’s Crew lead to 17 with 3:36 to go in the period, but a TMT buzzer-beater cut the lead to 12 points heading into the final period, as it had its best quarter of the game with 26 points to match Carmen’s Crew.
Carmen’s Crew left the door open early in the second half with a couple turnovers, but quickly found its rhythm again as it pushed the pace to great effect on a number of possessions.
There was no first half shooting slump for Carmen’s Crew on Tuesday, as the team put up 50 points in the first two quarters on 65.5 percent shooting –– including 6-of-11 from 3 –– to send TMT to the locker room down 12 at intermission.
David Lighty put an exclamation point on the impressive half with a corner 3 before the buzzer on a pass from Aaron Craft that prompted a standing ovation from the hometown crowd.
Buford and Koufos combined for 22 points in the first half to lead all scorers with 12 and 10, respectively, and the pair shot lights out at 8-for-10 from the floor.
TMT, which shot 17-for-23 from 3 in its Sunday win, misfired on 12 of its 16 long-range attempts in the first half.
After trading buckets in the earlygoing, Carmen’s Crew finished the first quarter with a 10-point advantage over TMT, as Buford continued his hot streak through the tournament with 10 points of his own to lead all scorers.
An otherwise tight nine minutes of play was blown open by Carmen’s Crew when Keyshawn Woods hit Jon Diebler with an extra pass for a wide open 3, with Woods drilling one from the corner on the following possession to make it 29-19 with 1:10 to go.
Carmen’s Crew shot 75 percent from the field in the first, and didn’t miss any of its five 3-point attempts.
However, it wasn’t enough, as Munford and The Money Team moves on to Dayton to face Buffalo alumni team Blue Collar U in the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament.