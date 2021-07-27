Carmen's Crew coughs up 18-point lead, loses 91-89 to The Money Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Carmen’s Crew saw its million-dollar dream dashed in Columbus on Tuesday night, as a late-game collapse allowed The Money Team to come back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to secure a 2-point win. Former Rhode Island guard Xavier Munford led the charge for the No. 5 seed TMT, scoring 18 of his 22 points in the second half and pulling up to hit the game-winner over Jon Diebler and top-seeded Carmen’s Crew to win the game 91-89.

Carmen's Crew had been up by as many as 18 points in the second half. Despite an 8-point lead at the start of the Elam Ending, Carmen’s Crew was the victim of an 8-0 run by The Money Team, which included two 3-pointers. Kosta Koufos and David Lighty stopped the bleeding momentarily with a 4-0 run, but TMT came back to take the lead 88-87, just three points from a victory. Koufos scored again to put Carmen’s Crew ahead 89-88, but Munford was fouled on the other end and hit a free throw and a subsequent jumper to win it. TBT rules give possession of the ball back to the fouled team after a free throw during the Elam Ending. William Buford, who led Carmen’s Crew with 12 points in the first half, played only a couple minutes in the second half as he appeared to injure his ankle earlier in the action. Koufos led the way with 18 points for Carmen’s Crew, Buford finished with 15 and Lighty added 14 of his own.

