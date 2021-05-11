 BuckeyeGrove - Carmen's Crew adds former OSU guard Shannon Scott, Keyshawn Woods
Carmen's Crew adds former OSU guard Shannon Scott, Keyshawn Woods

Carmen's Crew lands another couple of former Buckeye standouts.
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Just an hour after former Buckeye forward Kaleb Wesson announced that he will join Carmen's Crew for The Basketball Tournament this summer, the Ohio State alumni team has two more additions.

Shannon Scott, a Buckeye point guard from 2011-15, was added to the roster, and so was Keyshawn Woods, who played on the 2018-19 team Ohio State team as a grad transfer.

Carmen's Crew coach Jared Sullinger posted videos of both players making their respective announcements on social media Tuesday.

Scott was a true freshman on the 2011-12 Buckeye team that Sullinger led to the Final Four, where the Buckeyes dropped 64-62 to Kansas.

Scott appeared in 143 games for Ohio State over four seasons, and started 57 of them, including 34 in his senior season in 2014-15, when he averaged a career-high 8.5 points and 5.9 assists per game.

The Alpharetta, Georgia, native was a four-star recruit and the No. 53 overall prospect in the class of 2011.

After his Buckeye tenure, Scott has played both overseas as well as in the NBA G League, where he played most recently for the Long Island Nets in 2020-21. In 15 games, Scott started 12 games and averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Woods started 15 games for the Buckeyes in '18-19, averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 assists for Ohio State during a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Prior to his Buckeye tenure, Woods played for Charlotte and Wake Forest.

Professionally, Woods has played in the Dutch Basketball League (DBL) and Polish Basketball League (PLK) after going undrafted in 2019.

Scott and Woods join a Carmen's Crew roster that returns Jon Diebler, William Buford and David Lighty among others, with Sullinger and Evan Turner returning on the coaching staff.

Carmen's Crew won the The Basketball Tournament in 2019, but was eliminated in its first tournament matchup this past year.

TBT will play a regional round on Ohio State campus this summer, with games beginning at the Covelli Center on July 23.

