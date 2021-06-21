Carmen's Crew a No. 1 seed as 64-team TBT bracket is revealed
Ohio State alumni basketball team Carmen's Crew will open as a No. 1 seed when the Columbus, Ohio, regional round of The Basketball Tournament tips off on July 23.
TBT announced its entire 64-team bracket on Monday, a return to a larger tournament format after the number of teams was limited in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Carmen's Crew's first matchup in the tournament will be against No. 16 seed Mid American Unity, with Purdue alumni team and No. 8 seed Men of Mackey being a potential second-round opponent.
Also in the Columbus regional bracket is Dayton alumni team Red Scare, which enters as a No. 2 seed, and Xavier alumni team Zip 'Em Up, which is a No. 3.
Carmen's Crew was a No. 1 seed in last summer's tournament in Columbus, Ohio, but dropped its first game in an upset loss to Illinois alumni team House of 'Paign.
The year prior, Carmen's Crew won the first-place $2 million in 2019, with former Ohio State wing William Buford winning the championship game's Most Valuable Player award.
Last week former two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and four-year Buckeye point guard Aaron Craft announced he would join Carmen's Crew once again this summer, despite retiring from the sport of basketball following the 2020 tournament as he began medical school at Ohio State.
Craft joins Buford and former teammates David Lighty, Jon Diebler and a host of other former standout Buckeyes that will suit up for Carmen's Crew once again this year, with Jared Sullinger and Evan Turner returning as head coach and GM, respectively.
New additions to the Carmen's Crew roster include former Buckeye center Kaleb Wesson and former Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods –– adding a bit of youth to the squad as the pair last played for the Buckeyes in the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.
Rounding out the roster are former Buckeyes Lenzelle Smith Jr., Evan Ravenel and Shannon Scott, with Carmen's Crew veteran Jeff Gibbs returning for the group as well.