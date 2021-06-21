Carmen's Crew a No. 1 seed as 64-team TBT bracket is revealed

Ohio State alumni basketball team Carmen's Crew will open as a No. 1 seed when the Columbus, Ohio, regional round of The Basketball Tournament tips off on July 23. TBT announced its entire 64-team bracket on Monday, a return to a larger tournament format after the number of teams was limited in 2020 due to COVID-19. Carmen's Crew's first matchup in the tournament will be against No. 16 seed Mid American Unity, with Purdue alumni team and No. 8 seed Men of Mackey being a potential second-round opponent.

Also in the Columbus regional bracket is Dayton alumni team Red Scare, which enters as a No. 2 seed, and Xavier alumni team Zip 'Em Up, which is a No. 3. Carmen's Crew was a No. 1 seed in last summer's tournament in Columbus, Ohio, but dropped its first game in an upset loss to Illinois alumni team House of 'Paign. The year prior, Carmen's Crew won the first-place $2 million in 2019, with former Ohio State wing William Buford winning the championship game's Most Valuable Player award.