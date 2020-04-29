COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State has more continuity on the coaching staff than they have in a few years heading into 2020, but that doesn't mean everything is working smoothly during the offseason.

Co-defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs rejoined the Buckeyes after two years away with the Tennessee Titans after the departure of Jeff Hafley to Boston College, but the transition couldn't have come at a worse time.

Ohio State's recruiting, which Coombs has excelled at since returning to the Buckeyes, hasn't faltered at all despite the cancellation of in-home and on-campus visits, but the impact is being felt as he looks to reintegrate himself to the team and to the players as everyone is scattered throughout the country due to COVID-19.

It could be challenging for a coach to get his footing under these circumstances, but Coombs has in advantage in that he hasn't been gone from the program that long, according to Ryan Day.

“The good thing for Kerry is he's only been gone for a couple years, so he knows everything that's going on here,” Day said Sunday. “He recruited Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson and some of these guys, so it's not like he's coming into a situation where he doesn't know the guys in that room. He works fast, so he's got that background and then it's already a system in place here.”