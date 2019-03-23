Can the Buckeye defense show up again?
TULSA, Okla. – Holding the Houston Cougars to less than 70 points is not a guarantee that your team will win the game, but it sure beats the alternative. Kelvin Sampson's squad is a respectable 9-3 when they are held to 69 or fewer points on the season.
What happens when they reach the 70-point plateau?
The record goes to a perfect 23-0 on the year.
Ohio State is not perfect when it comes to holding a team under 70 points as well. With 14 losses on the year, they have come in all different shapes and sizes, the high scoring loss like the one at home against Michigan State (86-77), the low scoring game like a 64-61 loss at Rutgers, and many other variations.
But if the Buckeyes are going to have a chance against the No. 3 seed in the Midwest regional and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, it would be best for all involved to find a way to keep the Cougars somewhat caged up and south of 70 points.
Or at least that is the plan.
"We just have got to be the same team that we have been all year," senior guard C.J. Jackson said. "We have faced offenses that have liked to push in the Big Ten, transition type offenses, we have just got to be who we were the other night and who we have been all year."
Two of Houston's three losses on the season have taken place in the month of March, once against UCF at home during the regular season and then in the AAC tournament championship against Cincinnati.
The common thread?
Houston was cold in both games from the field. The game against UCF the Cougars shot a more respectable 41.8-percent from the field but left a lot of points at the free throw line with a 12-24 outing. Against the Bearcats, the Cougars shot just 30.6-percent from the floor and also had a bad night from the line.
The Buckeyes would like to use their defense to make it a third bad night in March for the Cougars in mounting the upset and that would all start with defensive efforts.
"That is just us controlling the game," senior guard Keyshawn Woods said. "If we can control the game on defense and take them out of their game and make guys uncomfortable as much as possible, that is what we will do. As long as we can keep teams that like to be in the high-80's in the 60's and 50's, I think that gives us the best chance to win games."
One place that the game could get away from Ohio State is on the glass. Houston rebounds close to 6.5 more boards per game than Ohio State does and the Cougars know that that extra work on the boards could lead to easy points against a team that is not known for being a running team.
"Just getting clean defensive rebounds and pushing the pace," Houston senior forward Breaon Brady said. "That is what coach sticks with the most, the pace. Certain teams don't like to play as fast as we do, we have got to take advantage of that. If we push the pace and we get clean rebounds, it is going to be an interesting game."
The Cougars were out-rebounded in all three of their losses on the year.
Needless to say, this game could be won on the glass.
"We have got to go get clean rebounds," Houston junior guard Armoni Brooks said. "We have to start with stops. If we can get stops and we can get clean rebounds, that will really lead us out into transition, which is where we want to play. If we can get clean rebounds, I think that will be a big momentum swing for us."
Some teams are just built to outscore other teams. The Cougars are one of those rare teams that can put up a lot of points and hold their opponents in check. Houston is only giving up 61.2 points per game while the Buckeyes are giving up five more.
The argument could be made that the Buckeyes are in a much more difficult conference with the Big Ten being in the mix for the nation's top league while the AAC is much more of a top-heavy and middle-to-bottom light league.
Regardless, of whatever stigmas that each league may carry, the Houston offense could be considered the biggest weapon for the Houston defense.
"At the end of the day our offense is going to be our defense," Houston junior guard Corey Davis, Jr. said. "If we can get stops and get them to miss, get turnovers, we can get it out and run. That is our game and that is what we do best. If we can control the defensive side of the boards and take care of the ball, we will be fine."
The Buckeyes showed the path to victory against an Iowa State team that was averaging 77.4 points per game. Ohio State held them to just 59 points.
Houston checks in at 75.6 points per game.
We will have to wait until Sunday night to find out if great offense or great defense wins out.