TULSA, Okla. – Holding the Houston Cougars to less than 70 points is not a guarantee that your team will win the game, but it sure beats the alternative. Kelvin Sampson's squad is a respectable 9-3 when they are held to 69 or fewer points on the season. What happens when they reach the 70-point plateau? The record goes to a perfect 23-0 on the year. Ohio State is not perfect when it comes to holding a team under 70 points as well. With 14 losses on the year, they have come in all different shapes and sizes, the high scoring loss like the one at home against Michigan State (86-77), the low scoring game like a 64-61 loss at Rutgers, and many other variations. But if the Buckeyes are going to have a chance against the No. 3 seed in the Midwest regional and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, it would be best for all involved to find a way to keep the Cougars somewhat caged up and south of 70 points. Or at least that is the plan.

"We just have got to be the same team that we have been all year," senior guard C.J. Jackson said. "We have faced offenses that have liked to push in the Big Ten, transition type offenses, we have just got to be who we were the other night and who we have been all year." Two of Houston's three losses on the season have taken place in the month of March, once against UCF at home during the regular season and then in the AAC tournament championship against Cincinnati. The common thread? Houston was cold in both games from the field. The game against UCF the Cougars shot a more respectable 41.8-percent from the field but left a lot of points at the free throw line with a 12-24 outing. Against the Bearcats, the Cougars shot just 30.6-percent from the floor and also had a bad night from the line. The Buckeyes would like to use their defense to make it a third bad night in March for the Cougars in mounting the upset and that would all start with defensive efforts. "That is just us controlling the game," senior guard Keyshawn Woods said. "If we can control the game on defense and take them out of their game and make guys uncomfortable as much as possible, that is what we will do. As long as we can keep teams that like to be in the high-80's in the 60's and 50's, I think that gives us the best chance to win games." One place that the game could get away from Ohio State is on the glass. Houston rebounds close to 6.5 more boards per game than Ohio State does and the Cougars know that that extra work on the boards could lead to easy points against a team that is not known for being a running team.