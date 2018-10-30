COLUMBUS, Ohio – While so much of the attention has been on Ohio State's open week and working on getting better as team to start this four-game stretch to end the regular season, there has not been a whole lot of talk about their opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-6, 1-4) to date.

Sure, Ohio State is a 20-something point favorite over the Huskers in this game and by all accounts, the Buckeyes should continue their dominance in this brief six-game series (Saturday will mark game No. 7) between these two bluebloods of college football.

But, don't look to 2017, 2016 or 2012 for cues on how the 2018 game is going to shape up. Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was sure to get out in front of that one on the weekly Big Ten conference call.

"This is a completely different Nebraska team from a year ago," Meyer said. "They started a little slow but they are on all cylinders now and playing very good defense and their offense is, the last two games, I believe 600 yards and 500 yards. That has no bearing on this game."

A year ago, the Buckeyes rolled the Huskers, 56-14 in a game where the Buckeyes passed for 354 yards, including a 3-3 day for Dwayne Haskins in mop-up duty and the team ran for 279 yards including 106 yards by J.K. Dobbins and a touchdown along with 82 yards for Mike Weber.

How thing have changed with the Buckeyes struggling to run the ball and not scoring on the ground since the first quarter of the game against Indiana, some 11 quarters of football ago.

That was just one of many things that the team had to self-evaluate on during the open week of football, having essentially two weeks to get ready for this upcoming game and a stretch run that will determine who will represent the East in the Big Ten title game.

"It is a matter of getting (the offense) executed and getting our guys healthy, which I believe they are," Meyer said. "We are going to face a very similar front that we saw last week which is a run-stopping front, the bear defense against Nebraska. It is pad level, it is coming off the ball and blocking the right guys and getting the right schemes on against that defense."

Last season the Buckeyes held the Huskers to just 44 yards on the ground on 16 carries. Nebraska did pass for 349 yards in that game but now have a freshman quarterback leading the offense, with Adrian Martinez, a dual-threat quarterback that has started to really come on as of late.

Against Purdue last week, it is not a case of the Boilermakers outgaining the Buckeyes by a wide margin, in fact the Buckeyes outgained the Boilermakers by seven yards. It was more of a matter of Purdue being efficient during its scoring drives, going 3-3 in the red zone for three touchdowns and minimizing mistakes.

It also did not hurt that Ohio State was Ohio State's own worst enemy at times by giving Purdue more opportunities than needed.

"I think I mentioned it (Monday) that number one is missed tackles and number two is the penalties that kept drives alive," Meyer said. "Against a good offense, you get the chance to get them off the field and then they extend it for a penalty."

So, what might everyone expect to see this week out of the Ohio State defense with an extra week to prepare?

"Obviously, we are looking at scheme adjustments as well, making sure we have the right people in the right place to do the right things," Meyer continued.

Don't look for the Buckeyes to fall into any sort of trap in this game, at home, coming off a loss and fighting for their postseason lives.

"There is a stink and there is a bad taste," Meyer said of his team having an extra week to stew on the 49-20 loss to Purdue. "Anytime you have a loss, you want to fix it."

The Buckeyes will have that opportunity at 12pm (EDT) at Ohio Stadium against Nebraska on a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.