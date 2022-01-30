Can Ohio State's resilient identity overcome top-tier teams when it counts?

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Chris Holtmann thought Eugene Brown III was there.

Purdue senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. took the inbound and the clock ticked down in a tie game. Ohio State set up defensively and played for its life, as it did in the final 14 minutes of Sunday afternoon.

The ball wasn’t supposed to go to Jaden Ivey. Sophomore center Zach Edey was right on the other side, waiting for his pass, which the guard stepped right in front of, taking two steps back, his momentum wavering back toward the Purdue bench, and fired a shot against which Holtmann felt Brown defended well enough.

The ball sunk through, and that was it.

Pandemonium struck.

Purdue did what Purdue was expected to do: win. But it wasn’t supposed to be like that.

There was a point where the distance of 10 spots between the Boilermakers and the Buckeyes in the latest AP Poll seemed insurmountable, with the home team — a national title contender — held a 20-point lead against a conference team doing everything it could just to try and keep up.

Welcome to Ohio State basketball: where a 20-point deficit can evaporate with a 46-29 run over the final 14 minutes of a game.

Ohio State fights, plain and simple.

It plays up when it needs to play up, whether it’s against the No. 1 team in the country or the No. 1 team in the Big Ten, wrestling through trial and tribulation — from COVID-19 stoppages to injuries — to stay in games, to fight to the end.

That’s not good enough for E.J. Liddell, standing outside of Purdue’s visitor’s locker room after a three-point loss.

There were no moral victories here, no emphasis on how close it was or how the Buckeyes fought to battle back.

That was something Liddell knew Ohio State could do. He’s seen it before.

He was wondering why it didn’t happen sooner.

“We have to go back to the drawing board, honestly, looking at the mistakes we could have made, the mistakes we did make and just move on to the next game,” Liddell said.