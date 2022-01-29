Can Ohio State pull this 2024 DE out of Georgia?

Eddrick Houston wants to be like Chase Young. He wants to be like Aaron Donald, showing off his love for the physicality of being in the trenches at the next level.

Once he got to Buford High School, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, the defensive end was doing things he never thought he could do, doing things players like Young and Donald could do: finishing blocks, being able to diagnose opposing offenses and defenses.

Houston knew he could keep up with anyone he played against, something his first offer from Florida State only validated.