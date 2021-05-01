If Chicago Bears fans expected a verbal declaration from Justin Fields during his first press conference in the Windy City that their new quarterback is ready to be the Day One starter, they did not get it.

In fact, one of Field’s most succinct answers from the Friday interview session came in response to that very question, with the former Buckeye appropriately imploring the matter to be left in the hands of the organization’s decision-makers.

“That’s not up to me, that’s up to the coach,” Fields said. “My job is to perform the best I can perform and be the best quarterback I can be. I think that’s a question for coach (Matt) Nagy.”

