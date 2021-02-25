BuckeyeGrove - Can Buckeyes slow down surging Michigan State?

Never count Tom Izzo out.

It’s a college basketball proverb as old as time itself, but one that always rings true for Michigan State when March rolls around.

Year after year, the Spartans face at least one major obstacle in the middle of Big Ten play that knocks them off course, whether it be injury woes or a losing streak or a mysterious suspension.

Yet year after year, they push forward, ending the Big Ten slate with as much momentum as any team in the conference.

“Obviously, Tom’s teams-- we all know how good they get as the year goes on,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a credit to him and his staff that they just keep getting better.”

Heading into a Thursday night matchup with Holtmann and No. 4 Ohio State (18-5, 12-5 Big Ten), Michigan State sits at 6-9 in the Big Ten and firmly outside of any NCAA Tournament consideration.

However, the Spartans are riding two massive victories over Indiana and No. 5 Illinois in which they started to find a rhythm on both ends of the court, shooting well over 50 percent from the field and holding their opponents to 41 percent shooting in the two wins.

Aaron Henry is catching up to significant early-season expectations; the junior has scored 47 points combined over his last two outings. Gabe Brown-- who registered 0 minutes against Ohio State in late January-- has become a threat from deep. Senior Josh Langford is finally healthy.



“They’re just in a better rhythm offensively,” Holtmann said. “Gabe Brown has helped them right now, but I think Aaron Henry has played like a first-team all-league guy. They’re just playing in a better rhythm, and more confidently. They won at Indiana and then at home against Illinois-- that’s a pretty impressive week so far.”