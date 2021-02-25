BuckeyeGrove - Can Buckeyes slow down surging Michigan State?

Can Buckeyes slow down surging Michigan State?
Never count Tom Izzo out.
It’s a college basketball proverb as old as time itself, but one that always rings true for Michigan State when March rolls around.
Year after year, the Spartans face at least one major obstacle in the middle of Big Ten play that knocks them off course, whether it be injury woes or a losing streak or a mysterious suspension.
Yet year after year, they push forward, ending the Big Ten slate with as much momentum as any team in the conference.
“Obviously, Tom’s teams-- we all know how good they get as the year goes on,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a credit to him and his staff that they just keep getting better.”
Heading into a Thursday night matchup with Holtmann and No. 4 Ohio State (18-5, 12-5 Big Ten), Michigan State sits at 6-9 in the Big Ten and firmly outside of any NCAA Tournament consideration.
However, the Spartans are riding two massive victories over Indiana and No. 5 Illinois in which they started to find a rhythm on both ends of the court, shooting well over 50 percent from the field and holding their opponents to 41 percent shooting in the two wins.
Aaron Henry is catching up to significant early-season expectations; the junior has scored 47 points combined over his last two outings. Gabe Brown-- who registered 0 minutes against Ohio State in late January-- has become a threat from deep. Senior Josh Langford is finally healthy.
“They’re just in a better rhythm offensively,” Holtmann said. “Gabe Brown has helped them right now, but I think Aaron Henry has played like a first-team all-league guy. They’re just playing in a better rhythm, and more confidently. They won at Indiana and then at home against Illinois-- that’s a pretty impressive week so far.”
Josh Langford turned back the clock and looked 18 years old yesterday. His career high rebounds against a power conf opponent was 8. He finished with 16 in a MUST win game against a top 5 team while chipping in 15 points. Dude was a MONSTER last night. pic.twitter.com/YkifxhWHKz— DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) February 24, 2021
The Spartans’ rotation looks wildly different than it did in that aforementioned 17-point loss to Ohio State on Jan. 31. Bench minutes have been trimmed significantly. Rocket Watts has reemerged as the lead guard of the future. Brown has stepped up. Multiple big men are making an impact.
Everything is coming together for Izzo just as the season reaches its home stretch.
After Sunday's emotional loss to No. 3 Michigan, Holtmann and company are clinging to a Big Ten Tournament double bye and a projected No. 1 seed in the Big Dance come March.
According to their head coach, the Buckeyes know Thursday night isn’t just your run-of-the-mill “trap game" against a lesser opponent. This Michigan State team is good enough to take down any side in the conference.
That was proven true on Tuesday, when the Spartans thoroughly controlled the game against an Illinois team many projected as a No. 1 seed.
Holtmann isn’t preparing to take on a tenth-place Big Ten team that sits three games under .500 in conference play. He’s readying himself and his team for a 40-minute battle with one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.
“The reality of who Michigan State is isn’t lost on anybody,” Holtmann said. “I think everybody understands you’re playing a really talented team, and a Hall of Fame coach who’s had a program that’s had as successful a run as anyone in any league in the country over the last 25 years.”
All things considered, Ohio State is still a top-tier team with an elite offense and massive success on the road this season, and Michigan State still ranks near the very bottom of the Big Ten in most efficiency metrics.
But it’s clear to most who have watched that this Michigan State team looks different than it did a mere two weeks ago.
Chris Holtmann is well aware of the challenge his team faces in its final road game of the season.
He knows it's do-or-die time for the Spartans' tournament hopes and he knows Izzo isn't ready for a March without postseason basketball.
“They had Illinois-- who’s fifth in the country-- they had them down 19 last night. We knew they were playing well,” Holtmann said. “The reality is we have some real facts, in terms of right now, to explain to them that this is not the team that we saw a few weeks ago.
"It’s completely different.”