Ohio State's top-ranked Class of 2021 recruiting haul currently features one tight end in Colorado-native Sam Hart, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Buckeyes take a second player at the position in the cycle, if they could land the right prospect.

One player who fits that bill is Savannah (Tn.) Hardin County tight end Hudson Wolfe, who is currently ranked as a 4-star, the No. 38 overall player, the No. 1 tight end in the country, and the top player in the state of Tennessee for 2021, per Rivals.

Wolfe, who previously visited Columbus for the Michigan State game in October last season, cut his list of over 20 scholarship down to 5 on Saturday afternoon, with the Buckeyes making the cut along with Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss.