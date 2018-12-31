LOS ANGELES--The entire 2018 college football season for the Ohio State Buckeyes has revolved around the emergence of Dwayne Haskins as quarterback for Ohio State and a Heisman Trophy finalist, but as talented as Haskins is, the wide receiving core, especially the seniors and veterans were the ones that helped Haskins to his record-breaking success.

This group of wide receivers includes seniors Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon, players that have answered the bell as being leaders in many aspects and setting examples for young players in their group and around the team.

Ohio State wide receivers' coach Brian Hartline said that the job that these senior receivers have done this year on and off the field has been nothing short of phenomenal and something that the receiving core next year and beyond can build upon.

"I can't say enough," Hartline said. "How they carried themselves and the small things that I don't have to worry about cause they're such grown men about their approach to not only academics but to football, I can't say enough. I'm really excited for their journey next year. I'm really excited for our journey as a receiving group at Ohio State next year, but in the end, a lot of mixed emotions."