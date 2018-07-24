CHICAGO – The sudden dismissal of wide receivers coach Zach Smith has dwarfed much of the other Ohio State football news at Big Ten Media Days.

A coach moving on is not a rare thing in the world of coaching but a coach being dismissed so close to the start of fall camp and under the allegations surrounding this particular case is a unique situation and there was not much time for the Ohio State administration to reach out to everyone within the program to alert them that changes were coming.

"I found out like you guys, through social media," Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell said during Big Ten Media Day.

While there will be a vigorous debate about the allegations and how things went down, the Ohio State wide receivers don't have time to get caught up in all of that. It will not move the start of fall camp or the start of the season and it will be time for everyone to adjust on the fly.