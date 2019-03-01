INDIANAPOLIS – While Parris Campbell may not be one of Ohio State’s projected first-round draft picks there may not be a player with more curious interest than Campbell. The record for the 40-yard-dash could be in jeopardy when Campbell runs, and the on-field testing will go a long way in determining draft status.

Campbell is coming off of a rare 1,000-yard receiving season for the Buckeyes, the first since Michael Jenkins matched the feat in 2002. Campbell’s 90 receptions in 2018 also breaks the school record for receptions in a season, eclipsing David Boston’s 85 receptions in 1998.

The 2018 season far surpassed anything else that Campbell had done previously during his Ohio State career with just 53 receptions for a little more than 700 yards and three receiving touchdowns along with two rushing scores.

Not bad for a player who had to learn the wide receiver position in college.

"I think my ceiling is high for the position," Campbell said. "I made the transition when I got to college. It was a struggle for me early on, but I continued to work, and it got to the place I am now. But definitely I think my ceiling aside, I think I have a lot of potential to still reach for sure."

During Campbell's career at Ohio State there was always debate who the fastest player was, him or Kendall Sheffield. While they won't be racing head-to-head, we will finally get an answer when both run the 40 over the coming days.

"It's been the joke all year," Campbell added. " So, like you said, we'll be able to tell tomorrow. But I'm just looking to improve my draft stock, run fast. I can guarantee a fast time for myself."