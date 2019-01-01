PASADENA, Calif. – It did not take Parris Campbell long to enter the Ohio State record books as a 1,000-yard rusher for the Buckeyes as he hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins at the 9:04 mark of the 1st quarter.

Campbell only needed eight yards going into this game to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He is the first Buckeye's receiver to reach the 1,000-yard mark since Michael Jenkins did it in the 2002 season with 1,076 yards.

Parris is only the 5th player in school history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season. He joins the ranks with Jenkins, David Boston, Terry Glenn and Cris Carter.

By the time this game ends, several other records could be broken including more by Campbell including receptions in a season.

Keep it locked in here as we follow along with any other records that may be broken as we wrap up the 2019 Rose Bowl at the conclusion of the game.