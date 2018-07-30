COLUMBUS, Ohio - Parris Campbell is getting ready to go through his final fall camp as an Ohio State Buckeyes and the expectations are sky-high for the returning wide receiver.

Campbell has seen a steady rise in his numbers from season-to-season. He did not put up any numbers in 2015 and in 2016 made his way onto the score sheet with 13 receptions for 121 yards but no scores. He did have a rushing touchdown in that season however.

The 2017 season was a much better year with 40 catches for 584 yards and three touchdowns along with 10 rushes for 132 yards and a score to add to Campbell's career marks.

"Just from coming from where I came from playing running back, I did not know how to run route when I first got here," Campbell reflected when he took part in Big Ten Media Days last week. "I definitely think that I am becoming a more polished receiver being able to run routes."

2018 will see the Buckeyes returning everyone in the wide receiver room except for the wide receivers coach after the Buckeyes had to make a change and elevate Brian Hartline to the top job.

"This is probably one of the most talented teams since I have been here," Campbell added. "We just have a lot of freak athletes, a lot of guys from all over the country and a lot of guys that can do a lot of things. We have a lot of talent across the board."

Of course, the Buckeyes will be without J.T. Barrett at quarterback and will welcome Dwayne Haskins to the starting role with Tate Martell hot on his heels. It will be different not seeing No. 16 in the huddle this season but expectations are still high with Haskins emerging as the guy.

"I am excited for him to help this team and lead this team and be the quarterback that we need him to be," Campbell said.

Campbell's journey has had its ups-and-downs as he made the move from running back in high school to collegiate receiver and the Akron native admits it is still a work in progress. He has some long touchdowns on the books but many of them have been short throws with long runs. He wants to expand that arsenal this year and silence some of the doubters in his game and the Ohio State offensive system in general post-Devin Smith days.

"Being able to work on deep ball catching, I think a lot of that will be showcased this season," Campbell said. "I can't wait because I am tired of all that negativity around all of that. It's all good."

Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin were all draft-eligible after this season and all three decided to return to the Buckeyes. That was a move that surprised many observers with a veteran quarterback running out of eligibility and a young quarterback stepping up into the role.

Parris can't speak for why the other two receivers opted to come back but he knew that he had some work that he still needed to accomplish before trying his hand at landing a job in the NFL.

"I feel like I have some personal goals that I did not obtain," Campbell said. "I think ultimately, I felt like I would have left (after) last year that I would have cheated myself out of a lot of things. Just because I felt like I wanted to leave a legacy at Ohio State and if I would have left last year, I would have cheated myself of that."