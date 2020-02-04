COLUMBUS, Ohio – With uncertainty at the cornerback position, Ohio State will need experienced players to step up and fill the roles of Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette in 2020.

With Okudah and Arnette departing for the NFL, only Shaun Wade remains from Ohio State’s 2019 starting cornerback group. One player who may be called upon to fill the void Is Cameron Brown, and the Missouri native has had his fair share of playing time in big games.

“It helped me as a player because I get thrown in situations,” Brown said on getting inserted into meaningful games. “Big games, like the Wisconsin game, I don’t think I played as well, but still it made me realize that I have to lock in more, be more focused and just give me a chance to perform.”

Brown was able to make plays in games against Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. The heightened stage will be no stranger to Brown, but his development as a player is still ongoing heading into the 2020 season.

Brown finished the season with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. While the numbers do not jump off the page, Brown should receive more playing time in 2020.

While he did not have a starting role in 2019, he was able to use the season as an opportunity to learn from the proven corners in front of him.

“They just teach me different ways how they think the game is made better, so I’ve learned from each one of them, pick their brains and tried to make myself better,” Brown said on learning from the experienced defensive backs.

Brown, who was a four-star wide receiver out of high school, is still picking up the ins and outs of playing defensive back on the collegiate level. While he did play some defensive back in high school, the transition to a cornerback at Ohio State was a learning experience.

“I guess [my freshman year] I was new to corner, so I didn’t really know much,” Brown said on his growth. Now, I know and understand different situations that I’ll be put in or my technique and stuff like that.

With his third season with the Buckeyes looming in the fall, Brown will have a chance to put it all together and make a bigger impact. While the road may not have been as smooth as he wanted, Brown has used each opportunity as a learning experience to better equip himself for the road ahead.

“[The 2019 season was] a little challenging, up and down,” Brown said. “I’m just trying to stay focused. I’m just trying to capitalize on my mistakes I made. Hopefully help out in the future.”