SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Ohio State has found some success this cycle in the state of California and the Buckeyes will be hitting the SoCal area hard again in 2021. Mater Dei star Raesjon Davis will be among the top targets for Ohio State on the West Coast. The four-star prospect was impressive in a 42-12 win over Corona Centennial on Friday night.

"We just focused this week on last year's game because we knew that they were going to come out hard and try to correct their mistakes," said Davis after the game. "We were just watching film the whole week and working hard in practice."

Davis plays a stand-up rush end role for Mater Dei while Ohio State is recruiting him to play outside linebacker. Davis' quickness and improved technique were evident on Friday where he recorded seven tackles and made a few big stops behind the line of scrimmage.

"I've been working on speed coming off the ball and my hands," he explained. "Just working on getting the tackles' hands off me so I can get to the quarterback faster."

Ohio State put out an early offer to Davis who has been building a good relationship with linebackers coach Al Washington.

"It was big," he recalled. "I talked to coach (Al) Washington and we talked for a little bit and he offered me. I talk to coach Washington every week, we talk a lot actually. I like coach Washington a lot and Ohio State is definitely one of the top schools for me. They are showing me a lot of attention so far and so I just want to get up there and see everything."

Davis intends to visit Columbus after the season when he will have a chance to get an in-depth look at everything about the Ohio State program. So far he likes what he has heard from the coaching staff and what he has been able to gather from watching the program on TV.

"Me and my family have been talking about it and we're going to get up there in the spring," he explained. "I know they're DB U. and their pass rushers are really good. I'm just trying to be a part of something great. They have been telling me how their 2020 class is going great and now they're just trying to guys like me and (2021 teammate Jaylin Davies) in."

Davis listed USC, UCLA, and LSU as potential visit destinations this fall.