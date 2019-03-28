The Buckeyes hosted several prominent quarterback prospects in the 2021 class over the weekend. Among those talented signal callers was Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany product Miller Moss. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound prospect holds more than half a dozen offers so far, including programs such as Auburn, LSU, and Michigan. His first time checking out Ohio State was a successful one.

"Ohio State exceeded my expectations which were initially very high," Moss stated. "The highlights would have to be witnessing the energy and environment of the practice along with being able to spend time with coaching staff."

Moss was around for the Student Appreciation Day practice on Saturday and spent time with several fellow class of 2021 prospects as the Buckeyes also hosted some of the nation's top wide receivers in the class.

"I have a solid relationship with Beaux (Collins), as we're both from California," he stated. "I’m building one with Emeka (Egbuka). It would be amazing if we all landed at the same school."

Afterwards Moss was also able to spend time with the offensive brain trust for the Buckeyes. New co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich has taken the lead for the Buckeyes in this recruitment.

"I was able to spend time and talk to coach Yurcich as well as coach Day," he recalled. "Conversations with both went very well and we were able to speak about both football and life in general."

Both Moss and Ohio State have a lot of things to weigh in their respective searches for the right fit, but the West Coast star acknowledged that the Buckeyes made a strong impression over the weekend.

"I am very intrigued by the tradition of wining as well as the culture at Ohio State," he added. "Which makes it remain a point of interest for me as a player."



