Ohio State has seen its footprint increase out West in recent years as the Buckeyes continue to get more and more aggressive in places like Southern California. This week, Ohio State put out an offer to one of the area's best class of 2022 prospects in Mission Hills Bishop Alemany product Ephesians Prysock.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect has been on fire on the recruiting trail, landing offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon Texas, and USC. The offer from Ohio State is another big one and not one that he plans on taking lightly.

"I was very excited because getting an offer from a school like this is big," Prysock told BuckeyeGrove.com. "I like the fact that they are a top school and program and I am definitely interested."

Prysock is a versatile prospect with great size and athleticism. Early on the Buckeyes are looking at the talented athlete as a cornerback prospect. The Buckeyes showed him plenty of love this week during a zoom meeting.

"I was on a zoom call with the coaches when they offered me," he recalled. "There were like six coaches on the call, a lot of the defensive guys. Coach (Matt) Barnes and coach (Kerry) Coombs were on the call."

The COVID-19 shutdown has slowed down the visit process for class of 2022 prospects who would normally be out this spring and summer getting a head start on researching their top schools. Prysock is hoping he'll get the chance to see Ohio State in person at some point.

"Of course I would like to visit Ohio State," he said. "They are a great school athletically and academically."

Prysock was a standout at both wide receiver and defensive back for Bishop Alemany as a sophomore.