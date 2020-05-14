Caden Curry excited about offer from Ohio State
What does 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry think about his latest offer from Ohio State?
Ohio State’s staff has started to turn up the heat when it comes to zoning in on Class of 2022 targets over the last couple of weeks.
One prospect the staff has identified as a player they like early in the process is Greenwood (In.) Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry.
The Buckeyes last went to Center Grove in the Class of 2011 to bring Joel Hale to Columbus, and are hoping to strike lightning again, 10 years later, having extended Curry a scholarship about a week ago.
Honored to have received an offer to play football for The Ohio State University. Thank you to @ryandaytime @R2X_Rushmen1 and the entire staff. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wTRlMGs5Hw— caden curry (@CadenCurry14) May 6, 2020
