Cade Stover returns to tight end room with defense mentality

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mitch Rossi knows how developmental the tight end position is.

The converted running back and middle linebacker had to go through it himself, learning where to line up, what to do pre-snap, what to do with your hands and your feet.

As he learned the position at the college level with Jeremy Ruckert, he came up with an idea that would change his approach to the position moving forward. Once you learn everything and can anticipate things before they happen, he says you can cut loose and play more freely.

“We just came up with a motto to 'swing,'” Rossi said. “If I’m going to miss or if I’m going to lose a block, I’m going to lose it going 100 miles an hour rather than being hesitant.”

To Rossi, that’s Cade Stover exemplified.

But to Stover, that’s just a linebacker playing offense.

“You’re just trying to maul people, really. Really just flat out, putting him on his back,” Stover said. "Just like in a street fight, you are trying to put whoever is in front of you on his back.

"In my mind, that’s the only way you can play this game.”

That’s how the redshirt junior has always played, no matter where he’s put on the field. He’s always been a defensive player with a defensive mentality. It’s just what he does.

But that doesn’t mean he plays defense.

That’s where the main learning curve came for Stover when he switched to tight end, a position he had never tried before. He needed to find a way to hone that energy and passion, that freedom he found in the middle of each defense he played in, and use it on the other side of the ball.

It’s freedom he showed playing next to Tommy Eichenberg at linebacker against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

“I mean, really, at that point, the chains got taken off of me,” Stover said. “There was no, ‘Let me go.’ It was just ‘Cade, hold the edge and go get the damn ball.’”