Cade Stover finds new life at linebacker, forces decision for 2022

Cade Stover looked like a linebacker in the Rose Bowl.

He was one once: the No. 6 outside linebacker in the 2019 class, a four-star with loads of potential along with Tommy Eichenberg before he moved to tight end, finding a spot on offense.

That was before Ohio State needed him back at his original position, practicing in the middle of the defense two or three times before the Michigan game for two or three goal-line snaps, and for the three weeks leading up to the final game of the season against Utah in Pasadena, California to play a prominent role.

But Stover had to make sure he was ready.

The redshirt sophomore lined up behind Eichenberg during warm ups, hitting padded linebackers coach Al Washington like the rest of the room always did.

When his fellow linebackers jogged off toward the locker room, Stover took one more drill than the others, showing the power and the speed that his teammates did.

He got the gist. He just needed one extra to show he belonged.

He then jogged off the field: a full-fledged linebacker, the one Ohio State originally recruited him to be.

When it came to actual game time, Stover could not describe how good it felt, the amount of emotion pumped into each of his six tackles from the middle.

Stover jogged off with a decision to make. He didn’t know whether he was a tight end or a linebacker. That decision comes later, as he prepares for his fourth season with the Buckeyes. He couldn’t deny, though, years of pent-up emotion all leading to aggressiveness and physicality with each hit made.

It felt right.

“No, I don’t think I will ever let this feeling go,” Stover said after the game. “I have to watch the film again, but it felt good.”