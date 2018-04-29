Ohio State's run of April commitments continued on Sunday as the Buckeyes nabbed one of Ohio's top class of 2019 prospects in Lexington linebacker Cade Stover. The four-star prospect had been considered a major Ohio State lean ever since landing his offer a year ago, but made things official on Sunday.

Stover opted to take a couple of spring official visits before announcing his choice. He checked out Oklahoma last weekend, long considered the biggest threat to the Buckeyes, and then made his way to Columbus last weekend.



Stover is commitment No. 8 for Ohio State in the 2019 class and the fifth pledge the Buckeyes have received during the month of April. Stover is also the third Ohioan in the class for the Buckeyes.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on Stover's commitment shortly.