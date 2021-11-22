C.J. Stroud wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio —C.J. Stroud was nearly perfect in the first half against Michigan State.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback completed 32 of his 35 pass attempts for 432 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

With that performance against a Top-10 team in the country, Stroud, once again, got the attention of the Big Ten, earning the conference's offensive player of the week award for the second time this season.

Stroud also took home Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the seventh time in 2021, tying the school record set by former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2014.

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor holds the record with eight Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards in a single season, setting it back in 2017.

Stroud also got some national attention after his performance against the Spartans, being named as the Walter Camp National Player of the Week on offense.

The redshirt freshman completed 17 consecutive passes in the first half, setting an Ohio State record, which is third-most all time in Big Ten history.

In the first half, Stroud completed 29-of-31 pass attempts for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns. The redshirt freshman quarterback was pulled after the first drive of the third quarter.

According to College Football Reference, Stroud's career-high 91.4% completion rate is the second-highest by an RBS quarterback in a single game this season.

Ohio State will finish the regular season against Michigan Saturday at noon, playing for a Big Ten East title and a spot in the conference championship Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.