On Sunday, BuckeyeGrove.com reported that Rivals100 quarterback C.J. Stroud was planning to announce his college decision on Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opened up.

The four-star prospect out of Rancho Cucamonga (Cali.) now has the official details for that announcement. Stroud will announce his college decision at 9:30 AM local time (12:30 PM eastern) at his high school and the announcement will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Stroud was at Ohio State this past weekend for his official visit after previously making an unofficial visit during the fall. Ohio State is perhaps the team to beat as Stroud spends the next 48 hours thinking about his future. Georgia, Michigan, USC, Oregon, and Baylor are just some of the schools that have been recruiting Stroud hard in recent weeks.

Stroud will sign on Wednesday with his school of choice and will enroll early for the winter semester.



