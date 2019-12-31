SAN ANTONIO -- Most of Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class was wrapped up by the end of the summer. The Buckeyes, however, needed to find another quarterback and hit the jackpot by landing Rivals100 standout C.J. Stroud on the first day of the Early Signing Period in December.

Stroud was notoriously private during his recruiting process, and on the first day of practices at the All-American Bowl on Monday, he opened up about his decision to pick the Buckeyes over Georgia, Michigan, and many others.

It was a feverish push by Ryan Day and the Ohio State staff, which included Day skipping the College Football Playoff press conference to complete his in-home visit with the four-star prospect.

Stroud reflects on that evening and the excitement he has to be an Ohio State Buckeye and to enter the program with the nation's top group of receivers at his disposal.



